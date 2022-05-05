Sweden's TORCH To Release New Live Album In July

Metalville Records has announced July 29 as the international release date for Live Fire, a brand new live album from Sweden's Torch.

Recorded at Sweden Rock Festival 2018, the Swedish metal legends present themselves in top form. The performance marked a triumphant return to the stage, and the overwhelming response from the many fans spurred the band on to deliver an exceptional performance. The show was recorded, but then put aside for the time being as the band was involved in work for their much-acclaimed comeback album Reignited.

Live Fire includes eight of the band's classics as well as a live version of "Feed The Flame," a song that was later included as a studio version on Reignited.

On Live Fire, Torch ignite a crashing firework. Raw, fast, heavy, and energetic - just as heavy metal should be.

Live Fire tracklisting:

"Beauty & The Beast"

"Mercenary"

"Feed The Flame"

"Battle Axe"

"Sweet Desire"

"Electrikiss"

"Thunderstruck"

"Watcher Of The Night"

"Warlock"

Lineup:

Dan Dark - vocals

Chris J First - guitar

Håkky - guitar

Ian Greg - bass

Steve Streaker - drums

(Photo - Robert Hellström)