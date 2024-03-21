Sweden's TUNGSTEN Feat. Former HAMMERFALL Drummer Announce The Grand Inferno Album, "Walborg" Digital Single

Swedish symphonic metal band, Tungsten, take an exciting step in their career by signing to Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The group emerged in 2016 as the project of former HammerFall drummer Anders Johansson and his two talented sons, and forged an impressive presence in the metal scene in the time since.

Tungsten's fourth studio album, The Grand Inferno, will be the first one to be released through RPM. The offering will see the light of in 2024 and promises a powerful fusion of dynamic instrumentation and captivating melodies with the quartet's signature sound being apparent throughout.

Drummer Anders Johansson expresses his excitement about the collaboration, "Reigning Phoenix Music may be a new label, but the people at RPM are some of the most experienced in the industry. We are really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together."

RPM label strategist Nils Wasko says, "I am thrilled that Tungsten have chosen Reigning Phoenix Music for their next career stage. The RPM team and I couldn't be more excited to work with Tungsten, to delight people with their music and to leave a new footprint in the world of catchy power metal tunes. The new album will be such a major step forward for them, we can't wait to roll out single by single now."

Tungsten fans can look forward to what this powerful liaison of talent and the support of RPM holds for the future. The new album will undoubtedly enrich the metal landscape with its energy and innovation, and the first digital single, "Walborg", will be available on April 5. Pre-save it here.

Tungsten are:

Mike Andersson - vocals

Niklas "Nick" Johansson - guitars, backing vocals

Karl "Kalle" Johansson - bass, keyboards, screams

Anders Johansson - drums

(Photo - Mike Norgren)