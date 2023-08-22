Sweden’s CARE OF NIGHT Announce Reconnected Album; “Street Runner” Video Streaming

Swedish AOR/melodic rockers Care Of Night has announced the upcoming release of their third studio album, Reconnected, on November 17, 2023 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and video from the album, “Street Runner,” are out today. Preorder/presave Reconnected here.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to share new music with you. We’ve been working hard on these songs and think fans of the genre will be pleased. This album offers a variety of songs that will last many listens. It also marks a new start for Care of Night with the new lineup and label, hence the name: Reconnected.”

Reconnected is an absolute stormer of a record, which will delight once again all fans of the genre.

Care Of Night aim to create classic ‘80s melodic rock, with their own modern touch. Strong hooks, big arrangements and a lot of feeling is the core of the band’s approach to their personal sound. They are known for having a slightly progressive feel in their songs, while never losing their melodic touch.

Formed in 2009, the band released an EP in 2013 consisting of four songs that made a great impact among AOR fans all over the world. Shortly afterwards, Care Of Night released their debut album, Connected, in 2015 via AOR Heaven. The record was greeted with awesome reviews and the band was compared to bands like Journey, FM, and Toto, and became a new appreciated star in the AOR sky. A triumphant performance at Rockingham 2015 cemented further their international popularity. Their second album, Love Equals War (2018), was also very well received by fans and critics, and got a warm welcome when it was released.

Care Of Night then went into some invigorating line-up changes and the band is now tighter and stronger than ever and the new album Reconnected is an absolute blast of melodies. A delightful listen from start to finish.

Tracklisting:

“Street Runner”

“Tonight”

“Caught Feelings”

“No One Saves The World Alone”

“Melanie”

“Half Of My Heart”

“Follow Through”

“Wrong”

“End Of A Chapter”

“Stay With Me”

“You’ve Been Right Here All Along”

“Street Runner” video:

Line-up:

Calle Schönberg - Vocals

Viktor Öström Berg - Guitar

Victor Berg - Keyboards

Niklas Svensson Nattfare - Bass Guitar

Linus Svensson - Drums