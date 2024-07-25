Sweden’s FATAL EMBRACE – Hail Down Deep Out In September; 26 Years After Intended Release

As the story goes... In 1998, Swedish blackened death metal band Fatal Embrace recorded an album titled Hail Down Deep. Alas, the album never saw the light of day... until now.

26 years after its originally intended release date, Fatal Embrace has resurrected Hail Down Deep and is ready to unleash it upon the world. The album has now been re-recorded with new vocals by the band's lyricist, Henric Serholt. Hail Down Deep was mixed and mastered by drummer Christian Silver.

Fatal Embrace released their debut album, Shadowsoul's Garden in November of 1997. A few months later - determined to create a near-perfect record - the band recorded Halls Down Deep. However, the members soon got involved with other bands and Hail Down Deep remained unreleased for decades.

In 2023, the band wrote and released Manifestum Infernalis. This became the catalyst that led to the long-awaited unveiling of Hail Down Deep.

Black Lion Records will release Hail Down Deep on September 27. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Spirit Of The Fiend”

“Death Blessing”

“Through The Speaking Veil”

“Southern Malice”

“Drick Av Döden”

“Unholy Measure”

“Svärtan”

“Darkness Set And Done”

“Digging Up The Hatchet”

“Soul Of The Black Heart”