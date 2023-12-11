Sweden’s tAKiDA Release Official Music Video For "Third Strike"

Swedish rockers tAKiDA have revealed a brand-new official music video for their recent single, “Third strike”, cut from the band’s upcoming Napalm Records debut, The agony flame, set for release on February 9. The astonishing looking video captures Sweden’s snowy, freezing landscapes, underlined by frightening AI-created, impressionism-influenced faces, skeletons and creatures.

tAKiDA’s recent singles have exceeded the already extremely well-accomplished band’s previous international radio chart success, with “The loneliest hour” hitting #1 on German Rock Airplay Charts, and “Third strike” currently ranking at #4 on Antyradio’s Turbo Top Charts - Poland’s biggest and most important rock radio channel. This new video arrives on the heels of tAKiDA’s recent announcement of their 2024 “Smoke & Mirrors Tour”, including an extended run through several major cities in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Supported by the English band Those Damn Crows, the tour kicks off in Offenbach, Germany on April 2. Tickets are on sale now.

tAKiDA on “Third strike”: “’Third strike’ is about self-sabotage. The main character, however hard they try to be the person they want to be, to do good, to be successful, they will always lose the battle with the voices in their head.”

tAKiDA has six platinum singles (one of them 4x platinum), three platinum albums and five #1 albums under their belts, and their new material is surely expanding upon their previous successes. In 2023, tAKiDA embarked on their biggest tour so far, including arena shows in their home country and huge festival appearances - even conquering the main stage at Wacken Open Air. The agony flame is the successor to tAKiDA’s stunning 2021 album, Falling from fame, which garnered tAKiDA a solid international fanbase that will certainly continue growing with the new full-length.

tAKiDA on The agony flame: “The agony flame is our ‘now or never’-album and you’re free to interpret that however you want. Hope you’ll like it.”

The agony flame will be available in the following formats:

1-LP Gatefold marbled orange red Die Hard Edition (Cotton Bag + Slipmat + Record Butler)

1-LP Gatefold solid red

1-CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

1-CD Digisleeve

1-LP Gatefold black

Digital Album

Pre-orders available at the Napalm Records webstore.

Tracklisting:

“Third strike”

“The other side”

“Sacred spell”

“In time”

“Your blood awaits you”

“Nothing but a misplace”

“The loneliest hour”

“Sickening”

“Isolated (smoke & mirrors)”

“On the line”

“Second fiddle”

“The loneliest hour” video:

(Photo – Jonathan Perlmann)