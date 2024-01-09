Sweden’s tAKiDA Release "Sickening" Single And Lyric Video

Swedish rockers, tAKiDA, are ringing in the New Year with their brand-new single, entitled “Sickening”. The song comes off of their ninth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The agony flame, set for release on February 9. “Sickening” stands out musically and marks one of the most intense, heavier-leaning tracks on The agony flame, a record rich with dark, melancholic lyrics and heavy tunes all at once.

This new single arrives shortly after tAKiDA’s recent announcement of their 2024 Smoke & Mirrors Tour, including an extended run through several major cities in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Supported by the English band Those Damn Crows, the tour kicks off in Offenbach, Germany on April 2. Tickets are on sale now, so get them while they last.

tAKiDA on The agony flame: “The agony flame is our ‘now or never’-album and you’re free to interpret that however you want. Hope you’ll like it.”

The agony flame will be available in the following formats:

1-LP Gatefold marbled orange red Die Hard Edition (Cotton Bag + Slipmat + Record Butler)

1-LP Gatefold solid red

1-CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

1-CD Digisleeve

1-LP Gatefold black

Digital Album

Pre-orders available at the Napalm Records webstore.

Tracklisting:

“Third strike”

“The other side”

“Sacred spell”

“In time”

“Your blood awaits you”

“Nothing but a misplace”

“The loneliest hour”

“Sickening”

“Isolated (smoke & mirrors)”

“On the line”

“Second fiddle”

"Third strike" video:

“The loneliest hour” video:

(Photo – Jonathan Perlmann)