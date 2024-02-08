Sweden’s tAKiDA Unveil Visualizer Video For New Single

This Friday, February 9, tAKiDA, one of Sweden’s largest and most successful rock bands, will finally reveal their massive ninth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The agony flame. In anticipation of the upcoming release, the quintet have unveiled their fourth single, “On the line”. The track presents fast-paced melody and intense vocals - building a highly-infectious hymn alongside its official music video.

tAKiDA on The agony flame: “The agony flame is our ‘now or never’-album and you’re free to interpret that however you want. Hope you’ll like it.”

The agony flame will be available in the following formats:

1LP Gatefold marbled orange red Die Hard Edition (Cotton Bag + Slipmat + Record Butler)

1LP Gatefold solid red

1CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

1CD Digisleeve

1LP Gatefold black

Digital Album

Tracklisting:

“Third strike”

“The other side”

“Sacred spell”

“In time”

“Your blood awaits you”

“Nothing but a misplace”

“The loneliest hour”

“Sickening”

“Isolated (smoke & mirrors)”

“On the line”

“Second fiddle”

