Swedish Black Metallers VANANIDR To Release New Album In October; New Single / Video "Awake" Streaming

Stockholm-based black metal act, Vananidr, have announced their brand new album Beneath The Mold, which will see the light of day on October 8th via Black Lion Records

Born from the ashes of black metal outfit Hydra and with three full-length records in the books, Vananidr's forthcoming work seamlessly picks up where its critically acclaimed predecessor Damnation (2020) left off: Six brand new tracks, packed with the band's captivating and distinctive sound, carrying the listener away on a journey into bleak and mesmerizing soundscapes.

In support of the new album, the band has released a first glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming full-length with a brand new music video for the track, "Awake". Watch the video below.

Beneath The Mold will be available in CD/LP/limited MC/digital formats and is now available for pre-order at this location.

Tracklist:

"Dominion"

"Awake"

"The Watcher"

"Beneath the Mold"

"Dressed In Pain"

"Sea Of Lies"