Swedish Death Metallers SAILOR HUNTER Release Debut EP; Official "Life" Video Streaming

Swedish Gothenburg-based melodic death metal band Sailor Hunter have released their self-titled debut EP via Inverse Records. To celebrate the release, a new music video for "Life" can be viewed below.

The band has issued the following biography:

"We are Sailor Hunter. Swedish metal band that started as a one-man online project by our guitarist Al Rinald. Sailor Hunter's influences are among others the mighty metal Gothenburg sound. With a touch of symphonic orchestra and American groove metal together with inspiration from the Mediterranean sea, Sailor Hunter delivers metal from the heart.



In 2018, Al joined force with drummer Kutte Gashi were began their journey to where they stand today, as co-founders to Sailor Hunter. The band grew in 2019 in pursuit of musicians suited for the vision and quality of the band.



Today, Sailor Hunter's official lineup is a four-man band formed by the talented bass player Filip Jovanov and the charismatic Stellan Berndtsson, which delivers powerful and emotional vocals. The heart of the band is four members giving their passion in songwriting and soul in every production. Together we are Sailor Hunter."

Tracklist:

"Commence"

"Scarred"

"Life"

"Alone"

"Icon"

"Life"

"Scarred"

Photo by Al Rinald