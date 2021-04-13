Swedish KISS Tribute Band REGGAE KISS Performing Livestream Show This Thursday; Trailer Available

Swedish KISS tribute band Reggae Kiss - who have received online support from KISS themselves in the past - have announced a livestream show for this Thursday, April 15th:

"People! The time has come. The world premiere of Reggae Kiss live!! On April 15 you can join us!

The epic extravaganza was professionally recorded at an amazing old theater in the hometown of Malmö, Sweden. There will be songs from both the debut album, but also from the upcoming second album yet to be released!

For the price of a bad burger, you can buy your ticket and support Reggae Kiss! Spread the word. Spread the love!"

Pick up your tickets here.

Back in September 2020, KISS posted the following message on social media for the fans:

"Sweden's Reggae Kiss is back with 'Calling Dr. Love' featuring Reggae legend Eek-A-Mouse. What do you think, KISS Army?"

Reggae Kiss have a Spotify channel here featuring covers of "New York Groove", "Creatures Of The Night", "I Stole Your Love", "Naked City" and "Love Gun" among other KISS hits

For more Reggae Kiss check out their official Facebook page here.