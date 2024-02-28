Swedish Melodic Death Metallers SAILOR HUNTER To Release New EP In May; "Ashes" Single / Video Streaming

Swedish melodic death metal band, Sailor Hunter, is set to release a new EP, Evolution, on May 24th 2024 via Finland's Inverse Records. The first official single "Ashes" is released today and the music video can be viewed below.

Vocalist Sebastian Fingal comments: "The song is about the triumph over adversity and the ability to rebuild after destruction and hardship. It was the first song that we did together with me as a new singer. The song has a lot of energy and I felt that the lyrics needed to be epic and empowering."

Listen to "Ashes" on streaming services here.

Tracklist:

"Ashes"

"Condemned By Creation"

"Against All Strife"

"Evolution"

Photo by Mathias Coulouri