Swedish Melodic Metal Force dEMOTIONAL Signs With AFM Records
January 12, 2023, an hour ago
AFM Records has joined forces with Swedish modern melodic metal band, demotional. The quintet from Gothenburg has signed a worldwide record deal with the entrenched German rock and metal label.
This group have become an anchor in the Swedish metal scene and has caused a stir ever since their debut album State: In Denial in 2013. And they have not been slowing down since. Their second album Tarassis got them a spot as main support on Dead By April's European tour and also their own headline shows around the world.
Four albums and a lifetime of adventures later, they are now ready to release new music via AFM Records – first move will be to empower and present the self-released masterpiece “Scandinavian Aftermath” with the tools of a label to a global audience! With over 15 million streams on Spotify alone and a constant listener base of 100k, various live shows, tours and radio airplay, they are now more than ever ready to conquer the world!
demotional on the signing: “We are extremely excited to start this cooporation with AFM Records. They are the first label in a loooong time that actually seem to give a f&%k about the artist and the music that´s created. With vast experience of the music business and with a updated and modern perspective on the industry, we are more than ready to take on the future together.“
Nils Wasko, senior A&R director, added: “Signing demotional is a coup for AFM Records. They are very talented and smart artists with fans all over the world, including us at AFM. They’ve made major steps forward as a self-releasing artist who now enters a new sphere with major and global label support. Our partnership exemplifies again AFM’s worldwide A&R strategy - signing and supporting the best talent on the rise - everywhere.”