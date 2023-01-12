Swedish Melodic Metal Force dEMOTIONAL Signs With AFM Records

AFM Records has joined forces with Swedish modern melodic metal band, demotional. The quintet from Gothenburg has signed a worldwide record deal with the entrenched German rock and metal label.

This group have become an anchor in the Swedish metal scene and has caused a stir ever since their debut album State: In Denial in 2013. And they have not been slowing down since. Their second album Tarassis got them a spot as main support on Dead By April's European tour and also their own headline shows around the world.

Four albums and a lifetime of adventures later, they are now ready to release new music via AFM Records – first move will be to empower and present the self-released masterpiece “Scandinavian Aftermath” with the tools of a label to a global audience! With over 15 million streams on Spotify alone and a constant listener base of 100k, various live shows, tours and radio airplay, they are now more than ever ready to conquer the world!

demotional on the signing: “We are extremely excited to start this cooporation with AFM Records. They are the first label in a loooong time that actually seem to give a f&%k about the artist and the music that´s created. With vast experience of the music business and with a updated and modern perspective on the industry, we are more than ready to take on the future together.“

Nils Wasko, senior A&R director, added: “Signing demotional is a coup for AFM Records. They are very talented and smart artists with fans all over the world, including us at AFM. They’ve made major steps forward as a self-releasing artist who now enters a new sphere with major and global label support. Our partnership exemplifies again AFM’s worldwide A&R strategy - signing and supporting the best talent on the rise - everywhere.”