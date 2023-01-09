Swedish Melodic Metalcore Band LÝSIS Shares Video For "Handprints"

Lysis is a melodic metalcore band based in Falun, Sweden. Their sound draws a lot of inspiration from the signature Gothenburg Sound, mixed with influences from other sub genres like symphonic metal, which makes Lysis' sound unique and modern.

The name Lysis takes inspiration from the process when the outer parts of a cell are breaking down due to internal or external factors which exposes the cell. This process reflects the topics and themes Lysis presents in their music. Identifying and ventilating thoughts and feelings that might feel destructive at first, but by working on them you come out stronger on the other side.

Their new single "Handprints" is mixed and produced by Isak Olsson, and comes with an updated sound but still retains its roots in the Gothenburg Sound in combination with Isabell Hag's unique voice.

For further details, follow Lysis on Facebook.