SWEET Guitarist ANDY SCOTT Believes NIKKI SIXX Called Him To Produce MÖTLEY CRÜE's Original Demo - "First Off You Have To Get A Bass Player And A Drummer Who Can Play In Time With Each Other"; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to Sweet guitarist, Andy Scott, about the upcoming Full Circle album, and his legacy in Sweet. He also talked about how he believed Nikki Sixx called him in the middle of the night to produce the original Motley Crue demo.

Asked to explain, Andy reveals: "Back in the early 80's I got a phone call in the middle of the night and some guy was saying he was Nikki Sixx. Whether this is true or not I don't know. I was telling him, you have been out and had a beer and you want to call me at 4 in the morning and it is something like 8 o'clock (PM) for you. I said why don't you ring me at regular hours. He said to me, 'you produce great records, why don't you come and produce us?' I said send me an airfare and I will be right over. Because at that point in my life, that is what I was trying to do, be a producer. Then I heard a few months later someone had picked up their demos, tarted them up and released that as their first album. When he sent me the demos on cassette I thought, well first off you have to get a bass player and a drummer who can play in time with each other."

When asked again if he thought it was Nikki Sixx that actually called him, Scott responded, "It probably was Nikki Sixx."

Metalville Records has set September 20 as the international release date for Sweet's new studio album, Full Circle, which will also be the band's final studio album ever.

Sweet are a rock music phenomena that has taken the world by storm for more than six decades. Over the years, Sweet sold more than 55 million records and earned 34 #1 chart positions worldwide.

The golden thread that links the past through to the present and into the future is Sweet founding member Andy Scott, with all his determination to maintain high standards with the band's musical legacy, recording, and touring.

The band today still has an illustrious pedigree recreating "live" the high energy and soaring vocals associated with the Sweet sound that is the band's trademark.

Sweet began writing songs for the Full Circle album in 2019 pre-pandemic. The project was shelved, and the band released Isolation Boulevard instead. This involved remote recording sessions which put a new spin on the material. The album was well received, and the single "Set Me Free" appeared in many Heritage Rock charts.

With the Covid period of isolation behind us, Sweet started the sessions for Full Circle in earnest. The band’s touring schedule split the sessions, but by the spring of 2024, the recordings were done. The band’s performance is outstanding, and producers Andy and Tom Cory are very proud of the result.

Full Circle tracklisting:

"Circus"

"Don't Bring Me Water"

"Burning Like A Falling Star"

"Changes"

"Defender"

"Everything"

"Destination Hannover"

"Rising Up"

"Fire In My Heart"

"Coming Home"

"Full Circle"

Sweet are:

Paul Manzi - lead vocals

Lee Small - bass guitar/vocals

Tom Cory - guitars/keys/vocals

Adam Booth - drums/percussion

Andy Scott - guitars/vocals