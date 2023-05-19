SWEET & LYNCH Launch Official Lyric Video For "Will It Ever Change"; Heart & Sacrifice Album Out Now

Sweet & Lynch, the musical union of vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet (Stryper, Iconic) and guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), have released their third album, Heart & Sacrifice.

Check out a lyric video for the song "Will It Ever Change" below, and order Heart & Sacrifice here.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome of the new Sweet & Lynch album, Heart & Sacrifice. It’s diverse, complex and flows beautifully. Every song has something to say in its own unique way. George has always been one of my favorite players and it’s an honor to work with him again. It’s also an absolute pleasure working with Alessandro. We’re able to bring all our own contributions and contribute to create an amazing set of songs and I couldn’t be happier with the results. Get ready for Heart & Sacrifice!,” says Michael Sweet.

Alessandro Del Vecchio, who co-produced this release with Michael Sweet, plays bass on the album, while Jelly Cardarelli (Lalu) plays drums.

Heart & Sacrifice tracklisting:

"Heart & Sacrifice"

"Where I Have To Go"

"Miracle"

"Leave It All Behind"

"You’ll Never Be Alone"

"After All Is Said And Done"

"Give Up The Night"

"Will It Ever Change"

"It’s Time To Believe"

"Every Day"

"It Rains Again"

"World Full Of Lies"

"Will It Ever Change" lyric video:

"Leaving It All Behind" video:

"Miracle" video:

"You’ll Never Be Alone" lyric video:

Sweet & Lynch are:

Michael Sweet – lead vocals, guitars

George Lynch – lead guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio – bass

Jelly Cardarelli - drums

- Produced by: Michael Sweet & Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino