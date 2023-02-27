SWEET & LYNCH To Release New Album, Heart & Sacrifice, This May

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Stryper vocalist Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, will release their third studio album, Heart & Sacrifice, on May 19 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Michael Sweet talked about the new album with the Scars And Guitars podcast, stating: "That's coming out in May, so not long from now. It's called Heart & Sacrifice, the album, and... killer cover. When everyone sees the artwork, I think they're gonna love it. It's dark, but it says a lot - really cool.

"And the album itself went through some periods of change. In other words, George submitted a bunch of songs, and a couple of them weren't quite right, and we had to get some more songs submitted. We went and recorded the album, and then we wound up re-recording some other songs to add to it to make the album better. And now, the stage that it's in now, is fantastic. It's really, I think, the strongest Sweet & Lynch album.

"It's a little darker musically... not much, just a little bit. And a little heavier. Like some of the songs are tuned way down, the guitar has a nice heavy feel to it. And I just love the feel of it. It's a little bit more, for lack of an explanation, a little bit more '90s than it is '80s. A little more '70s and '90s than it is '80s. But then you also hear the '80s flair. George is killing it on guitar. I kept trying to pull that out of him. Like he'd send a song where the solo was simplified, and I'd say, 'Dude, people wanna hear you tear it up. Just burn. Give 'em George... George Lynch.' And he'd submit a new solo, and it's, like, 'There it is. Just bring in the fire and the heat.'

"So I think this album is gonna really please people; they're gonna be pleasantly surprised and hopefully blown away."

Listen to the interview below, and stay tuned for further album details, coming soon.