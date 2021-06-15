SWEET SIENNA Release "Dust On A Grave" Single Feat. GEORGE LYNCH, JACK RUSSELL, JOHN CORABI, RICHARD FORTUS, LORRAINE LEWIS And More; Audio

New York City’s Sweet Sienna have released their new single, "Dust On A Grave", via Cleopatra Records.

The single features special guest artists George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), Jack Russell (Jack Russell’s Great White), Lorraine Lewis (Femme Fatale, Vixen), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Dead Daisies), Keith St. John (Burning Rain, Montrose), Richard Fortus (Guns N’ Roses, The Dead Daisies), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake,Night Ranger), Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Great White) and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big).

The song was written by Sweet Sienna founding members Austin Tucker (keyboards/vocals) and Alan Christopher (guitars) as well as Matt Starr who produced the song.

“Dust On The Grave” starts as a ballad making you feel like you just stepped into a Clint Eastwood western, then quickly explodes into an arena rock masterpiece. Now available on all digital formats here, and available for streaming below.

“I loved playing on this song. There’s something really gratifying and organic about it. It’s really a timeless track that I can’t get out of my head.“ - George Lynch

“I really enjoyed working with all the great musicians on this project. It’s nice to see younger players carrying on with the music of my era.” - Jack Russell

"I had a blast producing 'Dust On A Grave' for Sweet Sienna. Alan and Austin are very talented writers and the song tells a great story that made it easy for all the singers to interpret in their own style." - Matt Starr

“'Dust On A Grave'” is a song Austin and I would always play around with during rehearsal and then shelve. Before anything, we’re music fans and we were so sad to see all these amazing shows and package tours get canceled when the pandemic hit. We wanted to do something special and bring the big package tour to the fans the only way possible. At this point we were working with Matt Starr on a different project. We showed him Dust, he loved the song and finished writing it with us. We all made a few phone calls to see who would want to be involved and before we knew it, we had a packed track. It’s been amazing playing with musicians of this caliber and an absolute blast putting together a tune recorded literally all over the country.” ' Alan Christopher