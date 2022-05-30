Swiss Progressive Death Metallers KASSOGTHA Release New Single / Video "The Infinite"

Swiss progressive death metallers Kassogtha have revealed their stunning new single "The Infinite". "The Infinite" is the third glimpse of new material from the quintet's forthcoming album rEvolve, due to be released in Autumn 2022.

Stream "The Infinite" here, and watch the music video below.

Of "The Infinite" lyrics, vocalist Stephany comments: “It is right here, next to you, and it's taking you on a trip to your deepest fears and angers. Will you choose to follow the path it's trying so hard to draw you to? Oh you will... for sure. 'The Infinite' drags us into a world of uncertainty and madness. Only one thing shines in the dark and gives a little hope: a presence, imperceptible, which inevitably draws us towards a path that could be fatal, unless it's the deliverance we've been waiting so long for..."

Guitarist and songwriter Mortimer elaborates: "This was the first song written in the rEvolve writing process. In fact, its first iteration was created when the band was working on their previous EP, The Call. 'The Infinite' is now one of the most brutal songs on the album. As the opening track, we wanted to let our audience immediately know what we are up to. Progressive death metal. The song grabs you by the throat with a no-fuss blast beat intro followed by chaos and intensity that barely stops until the end of the song."

Kassogtha are led by vocalist / lyricist Stephany, whose incredible command of growled and clean vocals help mark the band as future Swiss heavy music stars. A concept album, rEvolve tells the story of an endless self-destructive cycle of fear, anxiety, and jealousy. In a world that normalises negativity, we have forgotten how to be happy — and following a pandemic-enforced long, hard look at humanity and society, this is Stephany’s journey of dealing with these emotions. This album is a perfectly timed release valve for two years of isolation, anxiety and grief — a furious expression of frustration at missing the things we love that help us get through difficult times.

Kassogtha band place authenticity and sincerity above smoke and mirrors: a genuine metal band for true metal fans, that takes the genre further without abandoning its core ingredients. From Pink Floyd to Gojira via way of The Agonist and Arch Enemy, Kassogtha’s no-nonsense brand of groovy progressive death metal combines a variety of influences to create a steamrolling fusion of irresistible riffs, neck-breaking drums and a vocal range covering devastating growls and ethereal melodies.

On rEvolve, produced at Stockholm’s legendary Fascination Street Studios with David Castillo (Carcass, Opeth, Leprous), Linus Corneliusson (Ihsahn, Amorphis) and Tony Lindgren (Carcass, Opeth, Katatonia), Kassogtha showcase old school riffs and progressive inspiration, savage grooves and blast beats, creativity and speed, and pure, honest dedication to their craft.

rEvolve will be released on Klang Machine Records, the newly-formed heavy music label co-founded by Swiss metal wizard Merlin Sutter (Cellar Darling, ex-Eluveitie) in Autumn 2022.

Check out the previously released videos for "Before I Vanish" and "Drown"; both tracks are set to appear on rEvolve.

For further details, visit Kassogtha.com.