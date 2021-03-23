SWITCHBLADE GLORY Featuring Vocalist LUKAS ROSSI, Drummer KENNY ARONOFF Release New Album; "Human Toys" Video Streaming

Switchblade Glory have returned, delivering their long-awaited sophomore album Human Toys after a multi-year hiatus. The band features vocalist Lukas Rossi (Rockstar Supernova), guitarist Steve Polin, bassist Josh Esther, and drum legend Kenny Aronoff (Chickenfoot, John Mellencamp). They have released an official video for the title track below.

Rossi: "The music video is based on self doubt and our insecurities and how sometimes we focus too much on our outer beauty when all that matters is the beauty inside, and therein lies a dysmorphia of self-worth and image. We are all beautiful, original, and one of a kind for a reason..to share our beautiful differences with each other."

Tracklist:

"Human Toys"

"Devil Eyes"

"Shots Of Adrenaline"

"Homeward Bound"

"Pocket Full Of Sins"

"Hotel Highs"

"Take It While You Can"

"No One's Home"

"Shine On"

"Under The Hills"

"Without Or With You"

"When You Lose A Friend"

"Digital World (Age Of Machine)"

Switchblade Glory released thier self-titled debut album in 2011.