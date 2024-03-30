Switzerland's KORRUPTED Unleash New "Choices" Single

Prepare to be hammered by a sonic force of modern metal. Hailing from Switzerland and formed in 2022, Korrupted - singned to Wormholedeath - explodes onto the scene with their new single and video, "Choices," out now on all digital platforms worldwide.

Mixed and mastered by Raphael Crivelli, "Choices" is a sonic assault that expertly blends infectious melodies with bone-crushing breakdowns. Korrupted always manages to find a way to place some catchy melodies before drowning them in a massive, violent ambiance.

The song's concept centers on urging people to take responsibility for their actions and accept the outcomes. It highlights how many individuals tend to avoid facing the consequences of their choices. The song challenges this mindset, encouraging listeners to confront their decisions, even if it's uncomfortable.

The band teamed up with graphic talent Seam (@sarrowarseam) to craft the video for the single. Check it out below.