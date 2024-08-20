Switzerland’s AMETHYST – Full-Length Debut Throw Down The Gauntlet Out In September; “Serenade (Under The Rising Moon” Video Streaming

No Remorse Records will issue Amethyst’s full-length debut Throw Down The Gauntlet on September 27. Second single and music video (done in a retro style) for “Serenade (Under The Rising Moon)” is available below.

Find CD/vinyl preorders at noremorse.gr.

Amethyst was conceived in the year of the plague 2020 out of an ardent desire and passion to play heavy rock as raw and pure as the elders did in the glorious years of the late '70s and early '80s. In 2023 they released the Rock Knights EP which took the scene by surprise and quickly became a favorite for many fans of hard rock and classic heavy metal, while the band stood out among many other newcomers.

Many concerts followed in which the band unleashed its passionate songs on wild crowds. The band tasted blood and is hungry for more and there seems to be no slowing... the debut full-length Throw Down The Gauntlet is only the beginning. The album was engineered, mixed and mastered by Eldo at City of Gold Studio, Switzerland. Cover photography by Tomi Palinkas. Layout by Annick Giroux.

Tracklisting:

“Embers On The Loose”

“Stand Up And Fight”

“Won’t Do It Again”

“Running Out Of Time”

“Rock Knights”

“Queen Of A Thousand Burning Hearts”

“Take Me Away”

“Serenade (Under The Rising Moon)”:

“Serenade (Under The Rising Moon)” video:

“Embers On The Loose”:

Amethyst:

Frëddy - Vocals

Ramon - Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitar

Yves - Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitar

Miguel Sanchez - Electric Bass Guitar

Eldo - Drums