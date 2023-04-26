SWOLLEN TEETH Release “EMPTY” Single; EP Preorders Available

Swollen Teeth - the rapidly ascending four-piece straight from the bowels of hell - are back to detonate another explosion of brutality with new single “EMPTY” today. Their latest offering comes with a new music video featuring live performance footage capturing the raw energy and intensity of their live shows.

The band, who have been steadily making waves within the heavy music scene since the release of their debut single, “SWOLLENTEETH” have repeatedly taken things to the next level with each release from their upcoming, self-titled EP produced by Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Today, the band have also launched their brand new merch store, featuring a range of exclusive designs that fans won't want to miss (available here) and vinyl preorders for the EP here.

In the words of the band themselves,

“‘EMPTY’ HAS LANDED. With heavy respect we can’t wait to throw our horns down with you. This one is “FOR THE FA/W\ILY”. - /W\

Swollen Teeth are gearing up for a string of headline dates across the US, on their FOR THE FA/W\ILY Tour, including a highly anticipated set at Bonnaroo. Tickets for all shows are available now from the band's official website.

“EMPTY” follows previously released singles “LETHAL” “CAR CRASH” and “SWOLLENTEETH”, which was released back in January.

Since their release, the tracks have clocked up nearly 200,000 Spotify streams and 140,000 YouTube views and have been included on Spotify's All New Metal and New Blood Playlists, Apple's Breaking Hard Rock, Fresh Blood and Breaking Metal Playlists and Deezer's Metal Radar playlist.

The collective will release their debut, self-titled EP, a brutal, visceral, roundhouse kick to the gut of the modern heavy music landscape, produced by Slipknot's Sid Wilson, on Wednesday, May 9. It will be the first release to come out on Blowed Out Records, the new label venture between legendary producer, Ross Robinson (Korn, The Cure, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At The Drive In and countless others), artist Ghostemane and Bill Armstrong (SideOneDummy).

Commenting on his excitement about the project, Sid Wilson shares, “After all these years, when I thought I’d never find another group of humans outside of Slipknot that knew the formula to transparency thru frequencies, and not thru appearance, I discovered Swollen Teeth. This is trü-Metal!”

Ross Robinson adds, "Sid and I listening to roughs in Iowa, emotions ran high - I found myself getting chills throughout my body to that familiar molten metal pulse I love so much - this time that force is known as ‘Swollen Teeth’ - hunger + talent have that vibration I can’t ignore - Bill, Eric, and I (‘Blowed Out Records’) are totally committed to rip it out there for the long haul..”

Tracklisting:

“EMPTY”

“CAR CRASH”

“BIKE RIDE”

“SWOLLENTEETH”

“LETHAL”

"EMPTY" video:

“LETHAL” video:

(Photo: Hallway)