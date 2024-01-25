SWORN AMONGST Release "Tyrant" Single And Music Video

British metalcore mob, Sworn Amongst, have released their latest single, "Tyrant". Find a video for the track below.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, the band stated: “'Tyrant' is offered not only as a tribute to the friends, acquaintances, and all peoples affected by this modern-day genocide, but also a profound statement of support and hope for the Ukrainian people. A recognition of their strength and unity as a nation, and the sacrifices made by all those - solider or civilian - who stand tall in the face of one man's violent oppression.”

Formed in 2004, Sworn Amongst quickly gained an impressive reputation for their in-your-face, aggressive, groove-laden compositions, and over the years have built an extensive history of international touring and festival appearances to support their numerous releases.

Over the years the band have been regular visitors to mainland Europe and have succeeded in turning heads for their sets at the world-renown Download and Bloodstock festivals. The band have also previously toured with numerous acts including playing main support to Canadian speed metal legends Annihilator as well as Gama Bomb, Our Hollow, Our Home, Lotus Eater, Bonded By Blood, Susperia, Breed 77, Man Must Die, Evile, and The Rotted.

They’ve also shared stages with the likes of Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, The Faceless, Anthrax, Sepultura, Chimaira, Skindred, Meshuggah, Bleed From Within, While She Sleeps, Dark Tranquillity, Asking Alexandria, and Sylosis. They have appeared at a variety of prestigious festivals including Download Festival, Bloodstock, Metal Heads Mission, Wurzburg Metal Fest, and Metal Invasion to name but a few.

After a brief hiatus starting in 2020, the band this year returned to form with its strongest lineup to date, releasing the much-anticipated new single, "Restitution". This release saw the return of founding members Jonny Harper and Liam Liddell, who alongside guitarist Ashley Currie and bassist Kieran Agnew have succeeded in returning the band to its rightful place as a force to be reckoned with; both in terms of the band's earth-shattering metalcore anthems, and their fiercely precise, electrifying live shows.