SYBREED Unveils “System Debaser” Lyric Video

Swiss industrial metal pioneers Sybreed have revealed their brand-new lyric video for "System Debaser". This track, originally written in 2003 but shelved during the production of Slave Design, has been finally recorded and unveiled for the upcoming Slave Design reissue, marking an exciting moment for fans of the band.

The long-awaited reissue of Sybreed's iconic 2004 album Slave Design will feature a full remaster by Jens Bogren, stunning new artwork by Erik Kirchner, and two newly recorded tracks, including the modern version of "Bioactive" and the previously unreleased "System Debaser". The revamped edition is set for release on October 4, with CD pre-orders available now. Vinyl pre-orders will be announced later this year.

In discussing the artwork, Kirchner shared: "I am beyond thrilled to finally reveal the official cover art I designed for Swiss industrial metal band, Sybreed. In celebration of Slave Design's 20th Anniversary, Drop honored me with the opportunity to reimagine the iconic album's entire artwork. His only request was for the original cover concept to remain the same and for the new cover to appear modern and void of human features. The interior album art panels illustrate the potentially bleak future of a human civilization enslaved by its own biomechanical creations."

Tracklisting:

"Bioactive"

"ReEvolution"

"Decoy"

"Synthetic Breed"

"Next Day Will Never Come"

"Machine Gun Messiah"

"Take The Red Pill"

"Rusted"

"Static Currents"

"Critical Mass"

"Bioactive" (2024)

"System Debaser"

For further details, visit Sybreed on Facebook.