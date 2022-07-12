SYGNAL TO NOISE Hits The Billboard Top 100 With "Let Me In" Single

Sygnal To Noise, who recently released their new album Human Condition, are excited to see their first single, "Let Me In", break into the Top 100 on Billboard. It was the #6 Most Added single on the Metal Contraband charts.

Lead singer Coopra commenting on the radio success of "Let Me In": "I am beyond overwhelmed by the response to 'Let Me In'. I knew there was some magic in it when it was written. I just had no idea how much! I am so grateful to everyone who has embraced it! Thank you!"

Human Condition was released on Dark Star Records. The album is available on all digital platforms and the finest retailers including Amazon, pop market and f.y.e.. Order Human Condition here.

Tracklisting:

"Human Condition"

"Let Me In"

"Fathers Talk"

"A Path To Follow"

"No Way To Know"

"Garden Of Deceit"

"Moonlight"

"Emotionless"

"I’m Ok"

"Heavy Weight"

"Human Condition":

- Produced by Sygnal To Noise

- Engineered by Aaron David Cartier @ Sonic Forge Studios

- Mixed by Jonathan Wyman

- Mastered by Adam Ayan

Lineup:

Mark Cooper (Coopa) - vocals/guitar

T808 - drums

Dave Pike - guitar

Christopher Skehan - guitar

Breanne Powell (Breezy) - bass