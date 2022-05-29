SYGNAL TO NOISE Launch Video For New Human Condition Song "Let Me In"

Sygnal To Noise have just launched the first video from their upcoming album, Human Condition, which will be released via Dark Star Records worldwide on June 3rd. Check out "Let Me In" below:







Human Condition will be available on all digital platforms and the finest retailers including Amazon, pop market and f.y.e.. Order here.



“This video was done while we were recording the song,” states lead singer Coopa. “We wanted a more home video feel. A retrospective moment of when it took place. So we could look back and enjoy that memory.”

"This album is a reflection on life. It’s a contemplation of where I am in this world and what my place is in it." - Coopa, lead singer

"Sygnal To Noise is coming on like a nuclear weapon, destroying everything in their path. This is a band to look out for, and yes, they are the Bomb!" - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President, Dark Star Records

Sygnal To Noise, a melodic hard rock band, was founded in February of 2013 by frontman, Coopa, a singer/songwriter and veteran of the New England music scene. Their mission is to help bring rock ‘n’ roll to modern fans and back to its former glory on mainstream radio once again.

Sygnal To Noise has been greatly inspired and influenced by bands like Queen, KISS, Alice Cooper and David Bowie, for their showmanship and visuals with a blend of such bands as Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam for their songwriting and vocal styles.

Having the perfect blend of creativity and diverse talent; Breanne (Breezy) Powell on bass, Christopher Skehan on guitar, Dave Pike on guitar and Nick Coffin on drums; and their combined creative process, passion and vision is what pushes their focus and drive for the future of rock ‘n’ roll.

The band has a large interactive visual live performance, with visual art, as well as cameras and stage effects, to help immerse the audience into the music. This combination creates a more fulfilling visual and audio live experience.

Founder and frontman, Coopa's personal inspiration came from rock ‘n’ roll greats such as Queen, KISS, Bowie, Prince, Motley Crue, and Marilyn Manson for their visual showmanship as well as many of the great bands of the ‘90s era, for their song writing. Coopa honed his guitar skills over the years which made him a well-rounded musician and songwriter you hear today.

The band has rocked such notable events as Daytona Bike Week, Laconia Bike Week, Windham Tattoo Festival, Rise Above Fest, Rock The Block Fest & The Jersey Shore Fest to name a few. Sygnal To Noise has set the wheels in motion to bring rock music back to its rightful prominence.

With three CD releases to their credit, Sygnal To Noise’s music is streamed and sold worldwide and has performed regionally in the north eastern United States with Kings X, Sebastian Bach, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford, Bret Michaels, Saving Abel, Saliva, Powerman 5000, Winger, Puddle Of Mudd, Trapt, Buckcherry, RED, Days Of The New, Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, Seether, Alter Bridge, Disturbed, Killswitch Engage, KYNG, Hellyeah, Trivium, Scott Stapp, FLAW, 3 Years Hollow, Soil, John 5, Black Stone Cherry, Disturbed and many others. Sygnal To Noise’s music keeps spreading and they look forward to bringing their music to YOU.

Tracklisting:

"Human Condition"

"Let Me In"

"Fathers Talk"

"A Path To Follow"

"No Way To Know"

"Garden Of Deceit"

"Moonlight"

"Emotionless"

"I’m Ok"

"Heavy Weight"

"Human Condition":

- Produced by Sygnal To Noise

- Engineered by Aaron David Cartier @ Sonic Forge Studios

- Mixed by Jonathan Wyman

- Mastered by Adam Ayan

Lineup:

Mark Cooper (Coopa) - vocals/guitar

T808 - drums

Dave Pike - guitar

Christopher Skehan - guitar

Breanne Powell (Breezy) - bass