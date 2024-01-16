SYLOSIS Release “Absent” Music Video

Sylosis have released a video for the track “Absent”, taken from their most recent album, A Sign Of Things To Come. The introspective cut displays a new side of Sylosis, as they showcase their masterful understanding of dynamics through post-industrial atmospherics set against their trademark brand of visceral modern metal.

Josh Middleton comments on “Absent” and its accompanying video:

“Despite having always included darker and quieter songs in our discography, ‘Absent’ represents uncharted territory for Sylosis, while staying true to our commitment to melody and emotion in our music. The video also breaks away from our usual style, and we're grateful for director Daniel Grey's efforts in creating something out of our comfort zone. We're excited to have invited our new friends, Zetra, to bring a fresh perspective to the track with their reimagined remix. Their dark synth influence really adds a new dimension to the song, which we love!”

In regards to the song's lyrics, Josh continues:

“This is a more personal song and I wanted to push myself to try a different direction lyrically as well as with the music video. The song is about being so wrapped up in your own troubles that you neglect to see or appreciate that other people around you may be hurting or in a far worse place than yourself.”

Alongside the new video, the band have also revealed a remix of the track by shadowy labelmates Zetra. Their reinterpretation of the track drags the industrial elements of the original to the fore, creating a driving and intense portrayal.

Zetra comments:

“A candle has been lit.

Summoned by the riff, we answered the call to transport ‘Absent’ into our realm.

To strip flesh from bone and be born anew.

Witness its transformation.

Thank you, Sylosis.

Always, Zetra.”

Check out the remix here.

Sylosis will head out on a run of intimate headline shows this April. The dates are their first UK & Ireland headline dates in eight years. Norwich and Dublin are already sold out, and a majority of the other days have low ticket warnings, so make sure you secure yours now.

Dates:

April

3 – Southampton – Engine Rooms

4 – Bristol – The Fleece

5 – Norwich – The Waterfront Studio (SOLD OUT)

6 – Dublin – Whelan’s (SOLD OUT)

7 – Belfast – Limelight 2

9 – Edinburgh – La Belle Angele

10 – Glasgow – Cathouse

11 – Leeds – The Key Club

12 – Colchester – Arts Centre

13 – Cardiff – The Globe

14 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms