SYLOSIS Release "Descent" Music Video; A Sign Of Things To Come Album Out Now

UK heavy metal machine, Sylosis, have released their new album, A Sign Of Things To Come. To coincide with the release of the album, the band have also revealed the video for the new single, "Descent".

Josh Middleton comments: "The day has finally come! We are very proud to announce, our new album A Sign Of Things To Come is OUT NOW! Thank you to our amazing fans for supporting Sylosis and making it possible for us to keep moving forward. This album is for you! We feel this is our best and most diverse music to date, whilst also being our shortest record yet!"

Produced by Josh Middleton, alongside production legend, Scott Atkins, the new record has challenged Sylosis into brand-new territory.

“This is the first time I’ve allowed myself to be produced; taking on some brutal criticism and pushing myself to deliver the best vocal performance of my career. I’m a big fan of progressive and long albums, but I was ruthless on myself during the whole process. I think that shows in the final result on the record!,” Josh states.

Order A Sign Of Things To Come here.

A Sign Of Things To Come tracklisting:

"Deadwood"

"A Sign Of Things To Come"

"Pariahs"

"Poison For The Lost"

"Descent"

"Absent"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Judas"

"Thorns"

"A Godless Throne"

"A Sign Of Things To Come" video:

"Poison For The Lost" video:

"Deadwood" video: