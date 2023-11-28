SYLOSIS Release “Pariahs” Live Video

Acclaimed metal quartet Sylosis have released a live video “Pariahs”, from their latest album, A Sign Of Things To Come. The video was filmed at the band's recent show in London supporting labelmates Malevolence.

Josh Middleton comments: “The London show was an amazing night for us. We’ve been waiting so long to play these new songs live and they’ve been going down so well- we’re performing the best we ever have! Pariahs is a live favourite for all of us.”

