SYLOSIS To Release A Sign Of Things To Come Album; "Poison Fro The Lost" Music Video Streaming

Josh Middleton announces his triumphant, permanent return back to modern metal pioneers Sylosis with their highly anticipated new record, A Sign Of Things To Come, which will be released on September 8 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Josh comments: “This has been a homecoming for me, in many ways! We’re confident that we’ve created something special with our new record and we can’t wait for you to hear the new music over coming months ahead of the release in September.”

Produced by Josh Middleton, alongside production legend, Scott Atkins, the new record has challenged Sylosis into brand-new territory.

“This is the first time I’ve allowed myself to be produced; taking on some brutal criticism and pushing myself to deliver the best vocal performance of my career. I’m a big fan of progressive and long albums, but I was ruthless on myself during the whole process. I think that shows in the final result on the record!,” Josh continues.

Pre-order A Sign Of Things To Come here. Watch the new video for "Poison For The Lost" below.

A Sign Of Things To Come tracklisting:

"Deadwood"

"A Sign Of Things To Come"

"Pariahs"

"Poison For The Lost"

"Descent"

"Absent"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Judas"

"Thorns"

"A Godless Throne"

"Poison For The Lost" video:

"Deadwood" video: