SYLOSIS Vocalist JOSH MIDDLETON - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

In the Chaoszine clip below, Sylosis frontman Josh Middleton talks about his journey as a metal vocalist.

UK heavy metal machine, Sylosis, recently unveiled the title track of their brand new album, A Sign Of Things To Come. The new song speaks from Josh Middleton’s position as a new father and his fears of the world that his children will one day inherit.

Josh comments "'A Sign Of Things To Come' is a declaration of dismay towards the modern world. It’s about the anxiety of what the future holds and the feeling of division in a society where everyone is pitted against each other. This was the last song to be written for the album. It quickly became apparent that this was going to be one of the biggest, most anthemic songs on the record."

Middleton recently announced his triumphant, permanent return back to modern metal pioneers Sylosis with their new record, A Sign Of Things To Come, out September 8 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Produced by Josh Middleton, alongside production legend, Scott Atkins, the new record has challenged Sylosis into brand-new territory.

“This is the first time I’ve allowed myself to be produced; taking on some brutal criticism and pushing myself to deliver the best vocal performance of my career. I’m a big fan of progressive and long albums, but I was ruthless on myself during the whole process. I think that shows in the final result on the record!,” Josh continues.

Pre-order A Sign Of Things To Come here. Watch the new video for "Poison For The Lost" below.

A Sign Of Things To Come tracklisting:

"Deadwood"

"A Sign Of Things To Come"

"Pariahs"

"Poison For The Lost"

"Descent"

"Absent"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Judas"

"Thorns"

"A Godless Throne"

"Poison For The Lost" video:

"Deadwood" video: