Symphonic Metallers DIALITH Return With New EP In April; Official "Shadowdancer" Video Streaming

Dialith return with their latest offering, Alter, on April 5th. The 4-track EP aims to push further the boundaries of symphonic power metal through trailblazing ventures into new sonic territories.

Vocalist Krista Sion comments: "With every new release, I think that the quality of the songs just gets better and better. All four songs on this EP are high-energy, unique, and special to me. I am looking forward to releasing this out into the wild."

The release opens with "Writhing Red", a folk metal inspired song complete with flutes and fiddles, with lyrics that explore the nature of anger, hate, and greed. Following up to that is the anthemic "Ironbound", a chorus-focused experience inspired by Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn with some tasteful saxophone completing this unique sound. Alter concludes with the crown jewel of the EP: The two-track epic of "Hourglass (Shadowdancer Pt. 1)" followed by "Shadowdancer". Featuring a heavily middle-eastern inspired atmosphere, its lyrics evoke the mythology of the ancient Near East. This song signals a turning point in the band’s history–it weaves a unique balance between heavy metal staples like gritty guitars and thundering drums with Middle Eastern vocal improvisation and instruments.

Tracklist:

"Writhing Red"

"Ironbound"

"Hourglass (Shadowdancer Pt. 1)"

"Shadowdancer"

Check out the official video for "Shadowdancer" below.

Dialith is an epic symphonic power metal band from Danbury, Connecticut. Formed in 2015, the band made an impact with their 2019 debut album, Extinction Six. Blending epic orchestral arrangements with enrapturing melodeath riffs, Dialith aims to breathe new life into the symphonic metal genre with tracks that draw inspiration from varied sources, from death metal to pop music to Arabic and Celtic folk music. Alter is the continuation of Dialith’s 2021 EP Atrophy, the second in what will be a trilogy of EPs that culminate in a full album.

Dialith is:

Mark Grey - Bass, Irish Whistle

Cullen Mitchell - Drums

Krista Sion - Vocals

Alasdair Wallace Mackie - Guitar, Orchestrations