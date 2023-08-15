Symphonic Rock Legends RENAISSANCE Feat. ANNIE HASLAM Releases The Legacy Tour Fall 2022 As 2CD Set

In celebration of Annie Haslam’s 75th year, The Legacy Tour 2022 featured classic songs with the remarkable Renaissance Chamber Orchestra and music from Annie’s solo career, recorded at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA October 21, 2022.

Renaissance are true pioneers, known for their unique sound and Annie Haslam’s 5 octave voice they have graced the realm of Symphonic Rock since 1969, when Keith Relf and Jim McCarty of the Yardbirds originally created the band. Renaissance are known for their introduction of full orchestras into their already masterful music and poignant lyrics from early in the ‘70s. They performed three sold out nights at Carnegie Hall with the NY Philharmonic and the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. The Legacy Tour double CD is a testament to the band and their lead singer Annie Haslam.

“An orchestra can take a piece of music and lift it to a higher plane, it just does, and my dream was to hear and perform my solo work with an orchestra. The Legacy Tour was the vehicle for that, the timing was right and my dream came true.” – Annie Haslam

The Legacy of Renaissance spans over many years bringing with it talented musicians that played an integral role in the growth of the band and its music.

Renaissance The Legacy Tour Fall 2022 double CD will only be available through the band’s website at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Carpet Of The Sun”

“Black Flame”

“The Sisters”

“Ananda”

“The Captive Heart”

“Symphony Of Light”

“Blessing In Disguise”

“Celestine”

“Reaching Out”

“The Angels Cry”

“Day Of The Dreamer”

“Running Hard”

(Top photo - Esa Ahola; Annie Photo - Brian Tirpak)