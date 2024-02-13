SYMPHONY X Announce North American Tour With Special Guests HEATHEN

New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, are hitting the road this spring for their North American 2024 tour with special guests and labelmates, Heathen. The 19-date trek will kick off on May 16 in Cincinnati and make stops in Pittsburgh, Quebec, and Jersey City before its conclusion in Baltimore on June 8.

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM, local time. Purchase tickets here.

Confirmed dates:

May

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue Theater

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

23 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

25 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

26 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

29 - Boston, MA - Paradise

30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

31 - Stroudsberg, PA - Sherman Theater

June

1 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

2 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

6 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

A distinct murmur went around the world in 1994 when a certain six-string guitarist from New Jersey named Michael Romeo of the prog band Gemini recorded The Dark Chapter demo and sent it out to record labels. It seemed the new guitar messiah of the coming 21st century had made himself known to the world and he’d soon launch a new band that would stir up the prog genre! With an innovative mixture of heavy metal, progressive rock and (neo) classical hard sounds, Romeo and his men in Symphony X recorded a debut album (released in Japan in '94; released worldwide in 1995) that began their journey to create a blueprint for the young generation of prog-metallers to follow.

Having been through the wars, voluntarily made tougher by insisting on playing intellectually and technically challenging music for fans that demand it - and then made harsh again by the evolving contours of the music industry, most notably the shift to singles and single songs - Symphony X have triumphed, creating a panoramic old school “rock album” experience in an era cursed with shorter and shorter attention spans.

Symphony X is:

Michael Romeo - Guitar

Russell Allen - Vocals

Jason Rullo - Drums

Michael Lepond - Bass

Michael Pinnella - Keyboards

Heathen (pictured above) is an American thrash metal band originating from the San Francisco Bay Area. Despite never achieving commercial success, the band is often credited – alongside Exodus, Testament, Death Angel, Forbidden, and Vio-Lence – as one of the leaders of the Bay Area Thrash Metal scene of the mid-to-late 1980s. To date, Heathen has released four studio albums: Breaking The Silence (1987), Victims Of Deception (1991), The Evolution Of Chaos (2010), and Empire Of The Blind (2020). During 2022 and 2023, the band toured extensively, performing in 5 continents, 28 countries, and 121 cities during the Empire of the Blind tour. The band is currently signed to Nuclear Blast Records and is working on the follow-up to Empire of the Blind.

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Kyle Edissi - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Ryan Idris - Drums

(Symphony X photo - Danny Sanchez; Heathen photo - Gabriel Rosa)