SYMPHONY X, AVATAR, LACUNA COIL, DESTRUCTION And More Added To MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2024

After a successful return of Milwaukee Metal Festival in 2023, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event is now revealing 19 more bands and daily schedules for the highly anticipated 2024 edition, with more TBA! To celebrate this absolutely stacked lineup, Milwaukee Metal Fest is extending early bird tickets through December 11, 2023.

Co-organizer and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta comments, "This year’s line up is growing fast & we’re extremely excited to have some of the best bands in the world headed to Milwaukee in May of 2024.”

Co-organizer Tim Borror adds, "This is already an incredible line up and we still aren’t finished. We are committed to this music and making this the best party in metal. Don’t miss Milwaukee Metal Fest 2024”

The daily lineup is now as follows:

Friday, May 17: Blind Guardian, Kamelot, Symphony X, Destruction, Marduk, Metal Church, Incantation, Profanatica, Eternal Champion, Visigoth, UADA, Night Demon, Necrofier, Silva, Ancient Entities.

Saturday, May 18: Mr. Bungle, Hatebreed, Katatonia, Death To All (performing two unique sets), Deicide, Possessed, The Red Chord, Skinless, Martyr AD, Heathen, Devourment, Internal Bleeding, Cenotaph, Cloak, Embryonic Autopsy, Eyes Of The Living.

Sunday, May 19: Slaughter To Prevail, Avatar, In Flames, Death To All (performing two unique sets), Lacuna Coil, Bleed From Within, Alluvial, Viogression, Beyond Threshold.

The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17 - 19 at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI and is promised to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises!

The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave / Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time! 1, 2 & 3 day options with zero interest payment plans available at Etix.com.

Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metal Fest site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content at milwaukeemetalfestival.com.