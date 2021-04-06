SYMPHONY X Bassist MIKE LEPOND - Wacken World Wide 2020 Bass Clinic Video Streaming

Mike LePond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins) held a bass clinic as part of Wacken World Wide 2020. You can now watch via the video below:

Symphony X have announced the rescheduled dates for their 25th Anniversary North American tour, with special guests Primal Fear and Firewind.

Get your tickets here.

Dates:

May

12 - Reverb - Reading, PA

13 - bergenPAC (Bergen Performing Arts Center) - Englewood, NJ

14 - Worcester Palladium - Worcester, MA

15 - Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY

16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

18 - The Fairmount - Montreal, QC

19 - Impérial Bell - Quebec City, QC

21 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

22 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

23 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

26 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

28 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

29 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB

31 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June

1 - VENUE - Vancouver, BC

3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

4 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

5 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

6 - Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

7 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

9 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10 - Herman’s Hideaway - Denver, CO

12 - Trees Dallas - Dallas, TX

13 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

16 - The Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

17 - The RITZ Ybor - Ybor City, FL

18 - Center Stage – The Loft – Vinyl - Atlanta, GA