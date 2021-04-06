SYMPHONY X Bassist MIKE LEPOND - Wacken World Wide 2020 Bass Clinic Video Streaming
Mike LePond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins) held a bass clinic as part of Wacken World Wide 2020. You can now watch via the video below:
Symphony X have announced the rescheduled dates for their 25th Anniversary North American tour, with special guests Primal Fear and Firewind.
Get your tickets here.
Dates:
May
12 - Reverb - Reading, PA
13 - bergenPAC (Bergen Performing Arts Center) - Englewood, NJ
14 - Worcester Palladium - Worcester, MA
15 - Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY
16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY
18 - The Fairmount - Montreal, QC
19 - Impérial Bell - Quebec City, QC
21 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
22 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH
23 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
26 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN
28 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB
29 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB
31 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
June
1 - VENUE - Vancouver, BC
3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
4 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
5 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA
6 - Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA
7 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ
9 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
10 - Herman’s Hideaway - Denver, CO
12 - Trees Dallas - Dallas, TX
13 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX
14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
16 - The Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL
17 - The RITZ Ybor - Ybor City, FL
18 - Center Stage – The Loft – Vinyl - Atlanta, GA