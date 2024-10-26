SYMPHONY X Guitarist MICHAEL ROMEO Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Symphony X guitarist, Michael Romeo.

Ola: "Had Michael Romeo of ‪SymphonyX‬ over for coffee. BIG moment for me! I want to thank everyone who helped out to get in contact with him!"

Three of the internet's biggest musical sensations - guitar maestros Bernth and Ola Englund, alongside bass virtuoso Charles Berthoud - are joining forces for the first time to release their explosive new song and music video, "Escape The Internet". This collaboration marks a major milestone, as the trio recently met in real life for the very first time to film the music video in Vienna, the hometown of Bernth.

The photo of their real-life meetup has already gone viral, building excitement among their millions of followers across the globe. Fans of technical mastery, dynamic performances, and jaw-dropping solos can now look forward to an unforgettable experience as these internet stars take their groundbreaking energy from the screen to the stage.

To celebrate the release of "Escape The Internet", Bernth, Ola, and Charles are hitting the road for the "Escape The Internet" European tour in January 2025.

This will be a rare opportunity for fans to witness these modern guitar and bass heroes perform together live. Despite Bernth being from Austria, Ola from Sweden, and Charles currently living in Boston, they’ve united to create this tour that spans some of Europe’s most exciting cities.

This tour promises to be an unmissable event for fans of virtuoso musicianship and those eager to experience the real-life chemistry between these YouTube giants. Whether you’re a follower of Bernth's intense technical guitar work, Ola Englund's innovative metal tones, or Charles Berthoud’s genre-bending basslines, this is a must-see show for music lovers everywhere.

Don’t wait! Regular and VIP Tickets are selling fast for this once-in-a-lifetime tour. Secure your spot here.

Tour dates:

January

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Niebo

12 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club

15 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

18 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-saal

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli-pandora

25 - Birmingham, England - 02 Academy 2

26 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington

28 - Paris, France - Maroquinerie

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

30 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

31 - Munich, Germany - Ampere

February

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien

(All photos by © katharina_braun_photography)