SYMPHONY X Guitarist MICHAEL ROMEO Releases "Hybrids" Guitar Playthrough Video
May 12, 2022, an hour ago
Legendary Symphony X guitarist, Michael Romeo, recently released a video for "Hybrids", featured on his new album, War Of The Worlds, Part 2, out now via InsideOut Music. Today, Michael shares a guitar playthrough video for the track. Watch both below:
War Of The Worlds, Part 2 is now available as:
- 180g black 2LP Gatefold
- Ltd. 2CD PocketPak (incl. Instrumental version of the album)
- Digital Album
Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Introduction - Part II"
"Divide & Conquer"
"Destroyer"
"Metamorphosis"
"Mothership"
"Just Before the Dawn"
"Hybrids"
"Hunted"
"Maschinenmensch"
"Parasite"
"Brave New World" (Outro)
Bonus tracks:
"The Perfect Weapon"
"Alien DeathRay"
“Metamorphosis” video:
"Divide & Conquer" video:
(Photo - Danny Sanchez)