SYMPHONY X Guitarist MICHAEL ROMEO Releases "Hybrids" Guitar Playthrough Video

May 12, 2022, an hour ago

Legendary Symphony X guitarist, Michael Romeo, recently released a video for "Hybrids", featured on his new album, War Of The Worlds, Part 2, out now via InsideOut Music. Today, Michael shares a guitar playthrough video for the track. Watch both below:

War Of The Worlds, Part 2 is now available as:

- 180g black 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2CD PocketPak (incl. Instrumental version of the album)

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Introduction - Part II"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Destroyer"

"Metamorphosis"

"Mothership"

"Just Before the Dawn"

"Hybrids"

"Hunted"

"Maschinenmensch"

"Parasite"

"Brave New World" (Outro)

Bonus tracks:

"The Perfect Weapon"

"Alien DeathRay"

“Metamorphosis” video:

"Divide & Conquer" video:

(Photo - Danny Sanchez)