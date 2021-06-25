SYMPHONY X - The Odyssey Guitar Transcription Book Available In Physical And Digital Formats

Prog metal masters Symphony X have checked in with the following update:

"We are proud to announce the release of The Odyssey Guitar Transcription Book, with our friends at Sheet Happens Publishing. This book has been curated by the maestro himself, Mr. Michael Romeo. Further, in addition to the regular digital and Ppysical version of the books, we are also offering a deluxe version with; autographed transcription book (Michael Romeo), Odyssey print, and guitar pick pack.

- The Odyssey

- The Odyssey Deluxe Pack

The printed and digital books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro 7 files. Shop all of our guitar books here."