SYNASTRY To Release Dividing The Double Helix EP This Month; Title Track Streaming

Montreal’s Synastry has been hard at work in the past year; after re-forming early in 2020, they released the Civilization’s Coma EP in November, now they are announcing the release of another EP, Dividing The Double Helix, slated for March 26.

This second EP offers more groove and aggressiveness than the first, and it’s apparent that Synastry aims to give fans more of what they are used to, without rehashing old ideas. Thematically these three new songs are similar to “Civilization’s Coma”, but the delivery takes a different form.

The band shares their thoughts on the EP’s title track and single, “Dividing The Double Helix”: “We are very happy to be able to share this track with listeners everywhere. It’s the kind of song that will hook you right away and has a little something for everyone. As you listen to it more and more, you can hear your cells dividing and your DNA being infiltrated by Synastry’s relentless grooves!”

There is more in store for fans of Synastry, they explain that the lyrical concept for this EP and the rest of the EPs they are planning on releasing are written from the viewpoint of the individual’s view of themselves in relation to society. The hope that the individual can take the responsibility to be ‘better’ for the whole while not compromising their own wants, needs, and beliefs.

Dividing The Double Helix is heavy, modern metal that is easy to get into, but at the same time, interesting enough to not be a flash in the pan. It is recommended for fans of Veil of Maya, Born of Osiris, and Within the Ruins. The lead single and EP title track, “Dividing The Double Helix”, can be heard below.

Dividing The Double Helix will be available in its entirety on March 26 on Synastry.bandcamp.com, Spotify, Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Dividing The Double Helix"

"Cryolife"

"Assembly Line Asylum"

"Dividing The Double Helix":

(Photo - Chris Alexis)