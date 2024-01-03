Syncing LED ZEPPELIN Live Footage And Audio; Tutorial Video Streaming

LedZepFilm has published a video explaining how he synchronizes live footage of Led Zeppelin with audio recordings. Watch below.

A message states: "I've recently received a lot of requests and comments asking for a "behind the scenes" video for how I approach syncing Led Zeppelin footage, so here you go! I walk through my background, general processes and cues for syncing, and possible setbacks I experience along the way. While it is not comprehensive, I hope this is a good example of my methods in action. If you have any questions, be sure to let me know in the comments!"

(Thanks: Led Zeppelin News)