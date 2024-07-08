SYNLAKROSS Release "Bunnies And Bows" Single And Music Video

SynlakrosS has released their new single/music video, “Bunnies And Bows”, included in their new album, Mental Parasites, that will be released on October 3.

It’s a sharp and forceful song that hasn’t left anyone indifferent. Lyrics are full of protest and irony and were designed to empower those people who suffer or have suffered discrimination, oppression or harassment by a sexist and toxic figure. This is a problem that is still very current and that not only affects women.

It’s a very personal lyric where Patricia, singer of SynlakrosS, speaks from her experience, while the music, full of energy, charges your inner batteries. A real banger. Find the video below.

Mental Parasites is the fifth full-length album of the band's career and this is what they have said about it: "The songs on this album are inspired by personality disorders, as well as thoughts and attitudes that parasitize our mind, turning it into a hostile place and making us live in hell. They invite self-reflection in an entertaining way. Totally SynlakrosS dark mojo!"

Songs to appear on the album include (listed alphabetically, not final tracklisting):

"Bunnies And Bows"

"Cherry On Top"

"Dickhead"

"Drama Queen"

"Freak"

"Mental Breakdown"

"Paranoid"

"Popcorn"

"Razor Blade"

"Bunnies And Bows" video:

The band add: "We have played, experimented and tried new things on this album. Some things are going to surprise you! It has been a lot of fun and we are convinced that it is our best album so far! It has been produced by Facundo Novo who has done a spectacular job! Briliant! Album cover by our singer Patricia Pons.”