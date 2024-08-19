SYNLAKROSS Release "Mental Breakdown" Single And Music Video

SynlakrosS have released their new single/music video, "Mental Breakdown", included in their new album, Mental Parasites, out on October 3.

Says the band: "‘This song is about the experience of having a mental breakdown, when anxiety peaks and you collapse. Due to the social pressure and depression that leads you to this mental crisis we can all identify with this song. There's a lot of work to be done in the field of mental health. It's a social debate that we should talk about more and more often. Many people can relate to the lyrics. We hope that in some way they will release that burden. You're not alone!"

This is the most experimental song and different from the rest of the songs that SynlakrosS has published to date. It has an atmosphere of its own. The music and the lyrics blend perfectly. The versatility and wide range of Patricia, the band's vocalist, reflects that moment when our mind takes us to the limit. But the music is equally important and evocative, making use of synthesizers that accompany us throughout the song.

Mental Parasites is the fifth full-length album of the band's career and this is what they have said about it: "The songs on this album are inspired by personality disorders, as well as thoughts and attitudes that parasitize our mind, turning it into a hostile place and making us live in hell. They invite self-reflection in an entertaining way. Totally SynlakrosS dark mojo!"

Songs to appear on the album include (listed alphabetically, not final tracklisting):

"Bunnies And Bows"

"Cherry On Top"

"Dickhead"

"Drama Queen"

"Freak"

"Mental Breakdown"

"Paranoid"

"Popcorn"

"Razor Blade"

"Bunnies And Bows" video:

The band add: "We have played, experimented and tried new things on this album. Some things are going to surprise you! It has been a lot of fun and we are convinced that it is our best album so far! It has been produced by Facundo Novo who has done a spectacular job! Briliant! Album cover by our singer Patricia Pons.”