SYSTEM OF A DOWN To Headline Sick New World 2024 With SLIPKNOT, BRING ME THE HORIZON Joining The Lineup

Following a meteorically successful inaugural year, Sick New World is set to return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds April 27, 2024 with an enormous collection of the world’s biggest hard rock, alternative, and up and coming artists. With a closing performance from returning headliner System Of A Down, this colossal lineup features over 65 artists across five stages, including Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, and many more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at sicknewworldfest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 13 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. Sick New World has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit sicknewworldfest.com.

Sick New World is produced by Live Nation, Redrock Entertainment, and Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group.

(Photo - Clemente Ruiz)