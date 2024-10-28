SYSTEM OF A DOWN Vocalist SERJ TANKIAN Releases New Single / Video "Life's Revengeful Son"

Today, Monday, October 28th, singer, poet, songwriter, visual artist, film producer, activist and author Serj Tankian, lead singer and lyricist for the Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down has debuted the new video for his song “Life’s Revengeful Son.”

The song is the fifth single and video off Serj Tankian’s five-song EP of new music titled Foundations, which is available worldwide via Gibson Records. “Life’s Revengeful Son” incorporates a variety of instrumentation, including acoustic and electric guitars and dramatic orchestration, into an epic closer with unmatched imagery: “The final revolution will occur when the arms of the clock fall,” Tankian sings. “Jesus seen in the streets, dragging a car axel instead of the cross.”

Serj Tankian’s Foundations mines music and lyrics from previous decades and reframes them in a hard-hitting, intensely focused collection. Like all of Tankian’s work, the five songs that comprise Foundations encompass a wide range of sounds and styles. It is music that traverses multiple eras and vast swaths of emotions. It is also very much a rock album – "music of rebellion," says Tankian.

The cover artwork for Serj Tankian’s Foundations features one of his original paintings titled “Sunburst”.

Tracklisting:

"A.F. Day"

"Justice Will Shine On"

"Appropriations"

"Cartoon Buyer"

"Life's Revengeful Son"

As previously announced, on November 1st, Tankian will release a diverse selection of limited edition variants of the Foundations EP on colored vinyl with an etching featured on Side B of every package. The Foundations vinyl package includes a Red & Black Starburst vinyl (pictured below) available at Tankian’s own official webstore, and an Opaque Purple version only available in U.S. record stores nationwide.

A true creative tour de force, Tankian recorded Foundations primarily at his own Serjical Strike Studios in L.A. He wrote, performed, orchestrated and produced all the material. Additional instrumentation on the record was provided by Dan Monti (guitars, bass and drum programming) and, on “Cartoon Buyer” by bassist Mario Pagliarulo, and SOAD drummer John Dolmayan.

Foundations, Tankian says is, “A retrospective of songs from different eras of my life, meant to complement the memoir,” and caps what has been an incredibly prolific year for Tankian, from the release of his memoir the New York Times bestseller Down With The System, to the massive, sold-out System Of A Down headlining show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco with over 50,000 fans. But even as he is now revealing his “foundations,” Tankian is already looking ahead. “The next record will likely be a record of covers, collaborations and collages,” he envisions.

Credit his restless, ever-curious creative spirit. “I’m always moving in different directions,” Tankian says. “Repetition is boring, and the death of art.”

(Photo by Travis Shinn)