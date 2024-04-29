SYSTEM OF A DOWN Vocalist SERJ TANKIAN To Release New Solo Single “A.F. Day” On May 17th Via Gibson Records

A singer, poet, songwriter, visual artist, film producer, activist; Serj Tankian, lead singer and lyricist for the Grammy Award-winning band System Of A Down has always created music as an outlet to express his thoughts with a level of passion and a global consciousness for human rights advocacy that few in today’s world of music can rival. Serj Tankian has announced he’ll officially release his new single and video “A.F. Day” on Friday, May 17th via Gibson Records; pre-save “A.F. Day” here, and get a first look at the video for the song below.

“A.F. Day” which will also appear on Serj’s forthcoming EP titled Foundations - due Fall 2024 - fits right into the singer-songwriter’s canon and his ability to dive straight into longstanding cultural issues and thoughts that have smoldered to the top of our daily reality demanding to be acknowledged. The vital and raw anthem drives: “Twice sorrowed by mistake for the color of my step seems too dry. The Ruby of the north is red yet it’s green for the blind consent of our time. Another Day Another Day Another Day Another Day. Another F*cking Day Another F*cking Day Another F*cking Day Another F*cking Day. Medieval educators locking horns at the playground at five, Real live police crime shows. Submission of the population at large. The blind man cannot see all the marchers on the opposite side.”

Speaking about the new track, Serj Tankian reveals, “This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.”

The new single and forthcoming EP kick off a massive year for Serj Tankian, which will see him release his exhilarating, thoughtful, and beautifully written debut memoir, Down With The System, via Hachette Books on May 14th, with book events in New York City and Brooklyn at Barnes and Noble-Union Square May 14th and at Powerhouse Arena May 15th, and in Los Angeles at Barnes and Noble-The Grove May 21st and at Book Soup on May 24th.

On August 17th, Serj will perform with System Of A Down for a headlining, sold-out show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA. Expect more news soon re. Serj Tankian’s EP release titled Foundations coming Fall 2024.

(Photo by Travis Shinn)