TABOO Feat. PRETTY MAIDS, H.E.R.O. Members Release "Learning To Breathe" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of new Danish hard rock band Taboo's self-titled debut album, on September 9.

Taboo features vocalist Christoffer Stjerne, who also fronts the band H.E.R.O., and guitarist Ken Hammer, who rock fans around the world will recognize as a founding member of the beloved hard rock institution Pretty Maids. Based out of Copenhagen, Denmark, Taboo's songs are stuffed with classic heavy riffing and super melodic hooks with a dose of modernity.

Watch a video for the song "Learning To Breathe" below, and pre-order/save Taboo on CD, Limited Edition Color Vinyl, & Digital here.

Guitarist Ken Hammer has made a name for himself during his lifelong career with Pretty Maids, not only as a founding member, but also as a cornerstone in the songwriting. Pretty Maids is a band known to hard rock fans around the globe for over four decades, but Ken is ready to branch out and try a new musical path with Taboo.

Christoffer Stjerne might seem to be a relative newcomer to hard rock fans outside of Denmark, but he has made a big name for himself with his band H.E.R.O. The band has released three albums, topped the radio and sales charts in Japan, and played numerous shows around the world. He is also a full-time producer, songwriter, and engineer, working with rock and pop artists from around the world.

Taboo's album was self-produced and engineered, but mixed and mastered by the Danish metal legend Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, etc.).

Christoffer and Ken have assembled a live band and are currently booking live dates for later this year and into next. Be sure to follow the band on social media to keep up to date on announcements about shows and the release of more singles from the upcoming album.

Taboo tracklisting:

"Flames"

"Bleeding"

"Learning To Breathe"

"Demons"

"Into The Sun"

"Powerless"

"It’s About Time"

"See You Again"

"Sensational"

"Daydream"

"In My Head" (Bonus Track)

"Learning To Breathe" video:

"Bleeding" video:

"Flames":

LIneup:

Christoffer Stjerne - Vocals, Various Instrumentation

Ken Hammer - Guitars, Various Instrumentation

Additional Musicians:

Claus Langeskov - Bass (Track 1, 3, 4, 5)

Mat Sinner - Bass (Track 2 & 11)

Anders Kirkegaard - Drums (Track 1)