TABOO To Release Debut Album This Fall; "Flames" Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has signed a new Danish hard rock band, Taboo, who will release their self-titled debut album via the label this fall.

Taboo features vocalist Christoffer Stjerne, who also fronts the band H.E.R.O., and guitarist Ken Hammer, who rock fans around the world will recognize as a founding member of the beloved hard rock institution Pretty Maids.

Based out of Copenhagen, Denmark, Taboo's songs are stuffed with classic heavy riffing and super melodic hooks with a dose of modernity. Today, the band has released their first single, "Flames". Stream it on your preferred streaming service, and listen below:

With their musical union, Taboo became the musical playground for two of Denmark's most experienced and powerful musicians. The powerhouse duo of Christoffer and Ken won’t let rock fans down when they release their self-titled debut album later this year, as the first taste of the album, "Flames" no doubt proves.

Taboo are currently booking live dates, which will be announced soon.

Lineup:

Christoffer Stjerne - Vocals, Various Instrumentation

Ken Hammer - Guitars, Various Instrumentation