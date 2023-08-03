TAILGUNNER Announce New Guitarist RHEA THOMPSON

Two week ago, UK heavy metal shooting stars, Tailgunner, released their debut studio album, Guns For Hire, which has hit the UK independent album charts at #50.

Today, Tailgunner are more than happy to announce Rhea Thompson, the Mancunian shred machine, to become their new permanent co-lead guitarist.

"We are thrilled to have Rhea in for the long haul! From the moment she stepped up in May, learning the set in 3 days she has felt like the missing piece of our puzzle, playing far beyond what we were used to from the second guitar, allowing us to sound so much bigger - n’ we know all of you who caught a show over the summer have been as blown away as we have", comments the band.

Rhea Thompson adds: “I’m immensely proud and thrilled to be joining the band, and being part of the revolution to put British heavy metal back on the map! I can’t wait to hit the road for the Guns For Hire tour, and I’m excited to be a part of Tailgunner’s journey!”

Now, Tailgunner look forward to heading into the first leg of the Guns For Hire tour this October with Rhea in place, n’ a band more well oiled, super charged n’ hungrier than ever before to deliver heavy metal mäyhem. "Gunners, ready yourselves. It’s all eyes to the skies, ready to fly like a Warhead. See ya on tour!"

Guns For Hire is available on three different vinyl (royal blue, crystal clear and as a picture disc) limited to 500 copies each, as well as on CD digipak (Europe only) and a CD Jewelcase (US only) and digital. At the Atomic Fire Records Webshop you can order any format along with an exclusive bundle shirt. Order here.

The band comments: "Our debut album Guns For Hire is the result of not only the time we have spent together as a band, but a decade of Blood, Sweat, Tears, Beers, Fights N’ Endless nights - All lit by a burning love for Heavy Metal. Now, Children of the Night, Marauders of Earth N’ Hells Vagabonds on July 14 we invite you to live it with us, told by the tale of these ten songs. heavy metal is the undying beast, it cannot be killed, it cannot be stopped, it soldiers on no matter what. Our friend the Warhead, brought to life on our debut album by the incredible Sadist Art Design in a cocktail of 50’s Horror N’ 80’s B Movie posters, is the personification of this music we are so proud to carry the torch for. Are you ready to carry it with us?”

Tracklisting:

“Shadows Of War”

“Guns For Hire”

“White Death”

“Revolution Scream”

“Futures Lost”

“New Horizons”

“Warhead”

“Crashdive”

“Blood For Blood”

“Rebirth”

"New Horizons" video:

“Crashdive” video:

(Top photo - Sam Singer; band photo - Artur Tarczewski)