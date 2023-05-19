TAILGUNNER Begin Preorders For Guns For Hire Album; “Crashdive” Video Streaming

Since launching in January of 2022, Tailgunner have taken the world of underground heavy metal by the scruff of the neck and grasp with an iron first. A blitzkrieg of singles, a record deal with Fireflash Records, the debut MCD Crashdive, two UK headline tours with multiple sold-out dates and an invitation for Keep It True - Rising III, opening up for KK's Priest and Paul Di'anno in Wolverhampton, as well as being asked to headline Wildfire Festival and playing mainstage at Call Of The Wild - all within their first months of existence, proves the demand for true heavy metal is alive and well.

Today, UK's shooting starts Tailgunner kick-off the album pre-order for their new album Guns For Hire, which will be released on July 14, 2023 via Fireflash Records. The album will be out on three different vinyl (royal blue, crystal clear and as a picture disc) limited to 500 copies each, as well as on CD digipak (Europe only) and a CD Jewelcase (US only) and digital. At the Atomic Fire Records Webshop you can order any format along with an exclusive bundle shirt. Preorder here.

The band comments: "Our debut album Guns For Hire is the result of not only the time we have spent together as a band, but a decade of Blood, Sweat, Tears, Beers, Fights N’ Endless nights - All lit by a burning love for Heavy Metal. Now, Children of the Night, Marauders of Earth N’ Hells Vagabonds on July 14 we invite you to live it with us, told by the tale of these ten songs. heavy metal is the undying beast, it cannot be killed, it cannot be stopped, it soldiers on no matter what. Our friend the Warhead, brought to life on our debut album by the incredible Sadist Art Design in a cocktail of 50’s Horror N’ 80’s B Movie posters, is the personification of this music we are so proud to carry the torch for. Are you ready to carry it with us?”

Today, the band also releases their new single "Crashdive". "The title track to the debut EP, this song epitomises the bands motto of ‘Laser guided Riffs N’ Hooks that Kill.’ A cocktail of brutal aggression, speed, technicality - and a HUGE chorus. With a video shot in front of a sold out crowd in Liverpool during the bands third ever show, Tailgunner are fighting for heavy metal for eternity", states the band!

Tracklisting:

“Shadows Of War”

“Guns For Hire”

“White Death”

“Revolution Scream”

“Futures Lost”

“New Horizons”

“Warhead”

“Crashdive”

“Blood For Blood”

“Rebirth”

“Crashdive” video:

Tailgunner will tour the UK in October.